Drury (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Angels manager Phil Nevin had indicated that Drury would remain on his minor-league rehab assignment through the weekend, but that was before the 30-year-old infielder connected for a long two-run homer at Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday night. He is playing second base and batting fifth Friday against the Mariners following a month-long absence for a bout of left shoulder inflammation.