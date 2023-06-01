site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-brandon-drury-back-in-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Brandon Drury: Back in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Drury (arm) has returned to the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Astros.
Drury sat out Wednesday after taking a pitch off the arm during Tuesday's loss to the White Sox. He's ready to roll now, though, serving as the second baseman and batting cleanup against Ronel Blanco.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read