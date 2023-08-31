Drury went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk, three total RBI and two total runs in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Phillies.

Drury knocked in a run with a single in the first inning to put the Angels up 5-2. Philadelphia stormed back to carry a one-run lead into the ninth, but Los Angeles tied the score on a Luis Rengifo sacrifice fly before Drury put the team ahead with a two-run blast to right-center field off Craig Kimbrel. The long ball was the 19th of the campaign for Drury, the second-highest total of his career behind last season's 28. Over 23 games in August, Drury slashed .245/.258/.447 with five homers, 19 RBI and 11 runs.