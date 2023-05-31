Angels manager Phil Nevin said Drury is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's series finale with the White Sox while he tends to some swelling on his arm, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Drury picked up the injury in his ninth-inning plate appearance during the Angels' 7-3 loss Tuesday, when he was hit by a Kendall Graveman pitch. He stayed in the game and underwent precautionary X-rays after the game, which returned negative. Nevin seemed to suggest that Drury is getting more of a rest day Wednesday, as the Angels want to ensure that the veteran infielder is available for all four games of the team's series in Houston that begins Thursday. Livan Soto will get the starting nod at second base Wednesday while Drury gets a day off to recover from the minor arm injury.