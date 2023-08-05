Drury (shoulder) went 1-for-4 in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners.

Drury played the full game at second base after missing over a month with a shoulder injury. It was unclear what kind of playing time he would see upon his return, but with Zach Neto (back) going on the injured list, Drury has a chance to take over second base with Luis Rengifo moving to shortstop. Drury has had a productive season, slashing .276/.322/.497 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 36 runs scored, 17 doubles and two triples over 76 contests.