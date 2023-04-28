Drury went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in an 8-7 win against Oakland on Thursday.

Drury had the biggest hit in a five-run third inning for the Angels, belting a 409-foot homer that plated three runs. The veteran infielder reached base four times in the contest and finished with his fourth straight multi-hit performance. The Oakland pitching staff may have nightmares about Drury in the days to come, as he tormented them in the four-game series, going 9-for-15 with four homers and 12 RBI.