Drury went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

Drury helped the Angels get off to a fast start, drilling a three-run shot in the first inning. The long ball was his ninth of the campaign, two of which have come over his past four games. Drury also drew a free pass for his third straight contest, exceeding the amount of walks he had taken in his previous 23 games combined.