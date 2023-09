Drury went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Drury put the Angels ahead 5-3 in the 10th inning, though Julio Rodriguez answered a half-inning later. It's been a spotty start to September for Drury, who has gone 8-for-45 (.178) over 11 contests this month, though six of those hits have gone for extra bases. The infielder is at a .259/.300/.480 slash line with 21 long balls, 69 RBI, 52 runs scored, 24 doubles and three triples over 109 games.