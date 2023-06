Drury went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and solo home run in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Royals.

Coming into the contest, Drury hadn't hit a home run since June 1, but he notched his second multi-homer game of the season Saturday. The slugger struggled to start the year, slashing just .179/.208/.269 over his first 20 appearances, but he's been red hot since then, totaling 11 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples, 31 RBI and 24 runs scored over his last 44 games.