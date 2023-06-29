Drury went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-5 loss to the White Sox.

Each of Drury's three hits drove in a run Wednesday, including his seventh-inning solo shot. The infielder has been locked in at the plate in June, batting .344 (32-for-93) over 23 games this month. His extended run of production has him up to a .278/.325/.505 slash line with 14 homers, 45 RBI, 35 runs scored, 17 doubles and two triples over 74 contests. He's 0-for-2 on stolen-base attempts this year. Drury appears to have taken over the starting role at second base for the Angels after their recent infield reshuffling following trades for Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas last week.