Drury went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Monday's loss to Oakland.
Drury belted a solo shot in the second inning followed by a two-run homer in the 10th. He also added an RBI single in the seventh. The big breakout was a long time coming for Drury who was sporting an atrocious .477 OPS entering Monday's game. He's now slashing .211/.247/.380 with six extra-base hits and nine RBI.
