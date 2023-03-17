site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-brandon-drury-leaves-spring-game-early | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Brandon Drury: Leaves spring game early
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Drury has left Friday's Cactus League game against the Royals for undisclosed reasons, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Drury has been replaced by Jose Gomez. No reason was given as to why the veteran infielder was removed from the contest, but there should be an update on his status shortly.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 1 min read