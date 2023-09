Drury went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to the Orioles.

Drury plated the final run of the contest, belting a solo shot to left-center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 20th of the campaign, marking the second straight season he's reached that number. Prior to last year, Drury hadn't hit more than 16 home runs in any of his seven big-league seasons.