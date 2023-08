Drury (shoulder) will not be activated from the injured list Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Thursday had been Drury's target return date, but there's no word of any setback and he will presumably be able to return at some point during the Angels' four-game weekend series against the Mariners. The 30-year-old infielder was sporting an .822 OPS with 14 home runs and 45 RBI through 75 games when he landed on the IL in late June due to left shoulder inflammation.