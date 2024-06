Drury (illness) isn't in the Angels' lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Drury will be missing his seventh consecutive game as he continues to fight off an upper-respiratory virus. There hasn't been any sort of indication from the Angels that they will place him on the injured list, so the 31-year-old should still be considered day-to-day. Luis Rengifo will start at second base Thursday with Miguel Sano at third.