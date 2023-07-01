Drury was held out of Friday's game against Arizona due to a "tweaked" shoulder, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Drury reportedly hurt his shoulder on a dive during Thursday's loss to the White Sox, though the issue is considered minor. The infielder enjoyed a strong June, slashing .337/.377/.531 with five homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs over 24 games, and he's typically filled an important lineup slot immediately behind either Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout, though that could change now that Anthony Rendon is back from the injured list. Drury is considered day-to-day and could be back in the lineup this weekend.