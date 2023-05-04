site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Brandon Drury: On bench Thursday
Drury is not in the Angels' lineup for Thursday's game in St. Louis, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
It's a routine day off for Drury. Jake Lamb will start at first base and Luis Rengifo will cover second.
