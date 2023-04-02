Drury will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After taking a seat in Saturday's 13-1 win while a right-hander (Shintaro Fujinami) was on the hill, the righty-hitting Drury will re-enter the lineup against a lefty (Ken Waldichuk). The Angels haven't formally outlined their plans for Drury, but he looks as though he could end up filling the short side of a platoon at first base with the lefty-hitting Jake Lamb while Jared Walsh (head) is on the injured list.