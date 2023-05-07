Drury went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Rangers.

Drury's ninth-inning blast was the only run for the Angels, though the game was close throughout before the Rangers' eruption in the top of the ninth. He was the only Angel to record an extra-base hit, and he's now gone 5-for-15 (.333) with two homers over his last four games. For the season, he's slashing .248/.288/.514 with seven long balls, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 31 contests.