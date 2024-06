Drury (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Drury hasn't seen the field since June 21 due to an upper-respiratory illness, and he won't return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus Detroit. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Drury is avialable off the bench Sunday and should return to the starting nine Tuesday in Oakland. Luis Rengifo will again man the keystone while Miguel Sano starts at third base.