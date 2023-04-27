Drury went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI in an 11-3 rout of the Athletics on Wednesday.

Drury put the Angels on the board with his run-scoring double to right field in the second inning, and he smacked a two-run blast to center in the fifth. The infielder was slashing a miserable .179/.208/.269 coming into the series against Oakland, but he's boosted that line to .238/.267/.463 over the past three games. During that span, Drury has gone 7-for-13 with three homers, six runs and nine RBI.