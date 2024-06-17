The Angels activated Drury (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Drury wound up being sidelined for nearly six weeks of action with a left hamstring strain but is ready to roll after playing six rehab games. Most of Drury's starts with the Angels will probably come at second base, but first base, third base and designated hitter are options, as well.
