Drury (illness) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in a loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Drury sat out nine straight games due to an illness before returning to action Sunday. He didn't start but entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the contest for another at-bat as the team's DH. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Drury is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.