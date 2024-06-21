Drury (illness) is batting sixth and playing second base Friday against the Dodgers.
Drury was a late scratch Wednesday due to illness but after a team day off Thursday, he's feeling good enough to play. The second baseman is 1-for-6 since returning from the IL on Monday and owns a .469 OPS on the year.
