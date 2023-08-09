Drury went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 victory over the Giants.

After starting 3-for-16 (.187) without scoring in his first four games since being activated off the 10-day IL, Drury collected a trio of hits and crossed the plate three times Tuesday. He also connected on his first long ball since returning for his 15th home run in 80 games. On the year, Drury is slashing .277/.320/.502 with 47 RBI and 39 runs scored.