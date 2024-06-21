Drury was scratched from the Angels' lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Dodgers due to an illness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

After being scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to an illness, Drury was set to return to action Friday following the team's off day Thursday. The illness appears to have lingered around, however, and Drury will sit out for at least one more game. Michael Stefanic will start at second base and bat eighth against Dodgers right-hander Landon Knack, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.