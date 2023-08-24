Drury isn't in the Angels' lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Drury went 0-for-5 and drove in a run during Game 1, snapping what had been a four-game hitting streak. He'll get a breather in the nightcap and be replaced by Luis Rengifo at second base.

