Drury isn't in the Angels' lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Drury went 0-for-5 and drove in a run during Game 1, snapping what had been a four-game hitting streak. He'll get a breather in the nightcap and be replaced by Luis Rengifo at second base.
