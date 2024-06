Drury (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Drury was scratched from the lineup Friday against the Dodgers due to the illness, and his absence will extend to four games Tuesday. The 31-year-old was reportedly available to pinch hit Monday but wasn't utilized off the bench. Drury should continue to be considered day-to-day while Luis Guillorme receives a start at second base.