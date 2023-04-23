Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's contest against the Royals, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Drury will sit out the series finale against Kansas City with Luis Rengifo getting the start at second base and hitting fifth against Jordan Lyles and the Royals.
