Drury went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 25-1 win over the Rockies.

Drury hit the second of three consecutive homers for the Angels in the third inning and added three more RBI by the end of the fourth. The infielder has seven multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games, batting .354 (17-for-48) over that span. He's maintained a strong .273/.318/.500 slash line with 13 homers, 41 RBI, 34 runs scored, 17 doubles and two triples over 70 contests this season. The Angels acquired Mike Moustakas from the Rockies after the game, a signal that Drury may have competition for playing time at first base, though he could also shift over to second full-time in favor of the slumping Luis Rengifo, who had been playing third base recently prior to Friday's trade for Eduardo Escobar.