Drury (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 30-year-old will sit for the third straight game after he suffered a shoulder injury Thursday against the White Sox. Drury remains on the lineup card for now, but a move to the IL could be on the horizon since infielder Andrew Velazquez as joined the club as a member of the taxi squad.