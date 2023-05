Drury is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Drury will head to the bench for the first time since May 21, breaking a streak of eight consecutive starts. Livan Soto will step in at second base in place of Drury, who slashed .256/.313/.500 with four home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs over 24 games in May.