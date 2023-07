Drury (shoulder) said Saturday that he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake this week and hopes to return Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Drury has been on the injured list since July 2 with inflammation in his left shoulder and appears to finally be nearing the end of his rehab process. The 30-year-old utilityman is slashing .277/.322/.500 with 14 homers and 45 RBI on the season and figures to resume everyday duties once he returns from his assignment.