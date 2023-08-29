Drury went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss against Philadelphia.
Drury delivered three base hits Monday, including a two-run single in the fourth inning to give the Angels a short-lived 3-1 lead. Over his last eight games, the 31-year-old infielder is batting .324 (11-for-34) with three homers, 11 RBI and five runs.
