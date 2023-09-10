Phillips went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Phillips has gotten on base in all four games since he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake, going 4-for-12 with two walks and two RBI in that span. His homer Saturday was his first of the season over 30 plate appearances, and just his fourth hit. He was mainly used as a defensive replacement early in the year, but Phillips has seen a little run of action in center field with Mike Trout (wrist) and Mickey Moniak (back) unavailable.