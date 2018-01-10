Perez appears unlikely to open the 2018 campaign with the Angels after the team signed fellow catcher Rene Rivera to a one-year, $2.8 million contract Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It would seem the Angels are placing a premium on defense behind the plate heading into 2018, as Rivera, who has thrown out 36 percent of attempted base stealers throughout his career, will slot in on the depth chart behind Martin Maldonado, the reigning American League Gold Glove winner at the position. Since the Angels are unlikely to enter Opening Day with three catchers, Perez, who is out of minor-league options, is at risk of losing his 40-man roster spot through trade or being designated for assignment. Though the 27-year-old might have more perceived upside than Rivera, his inferior defense at this stage of his career along with his meager .224/.267/.332 battling line across three seasons in the majors doesn't warrant much of a commitment on the Angels' part.