Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in Thursday's win over Arizona.
It hasn't taken long for Fletcher to get back into a rhythm after a stint on the injured list sidelined him for the first part of September. The 26-year-old went 1-for-10 in his first two games back but has notched a pair of three-hit games in his subsequent three starts. That has pushed his average up to .314, seventh-best in the American League.
