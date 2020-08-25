Fletcher went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Monday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.

Fletcher plated Andrelton Simmons with an infield single in the third inning. In the fifth, Fletcher got aboard with another single and scored on Anthony Rendon's single. In his last six games, Fletcher has recorded four multi-hit efforts. He's produced 10 multi-hit games in 30 contests this year. He's slashing .317/.380/.460 with three homers, two stolen bases, 11 RBI and 20 runs scored.