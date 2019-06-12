Fletcher (shoulder) came off the bench to serve as a defensive replacement at third base in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Fletcher's sore left shoulder kept him out of the lineup for the third straight game, but the Angels' decision to deploy him off the bench adds credence to the notion that he won't require a stay on the injured list. After a team off day Wednesday, Fletcher might be ready to return to the starting nine for Thursday's series opener with the Rays.