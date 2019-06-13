Fletcher (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Rays.

Fletcher has been nursing a sore shoulder since Sunday, but he entered Tuesday's game as a defensive replacement and is ready to rejoin the starting nine after Wednesday's off day. The 25-year-old is slashing .308/.370/.451 with three homers, two stolen bases and a 13:11 BB:K since the start of May (35 games). He'll face southpaw Ryan Yarbrough in his return to action.

