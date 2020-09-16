Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in a loss to Arizona on Tuesday.

Fletcher had gone an uncharacteristic 1-for-10 in his first two games after returning from an ankle injury, but he looked more like his usual self with Tuesday's three-hit effort. The performance was Fletcher's sixth this season with at least three hits, five of which have come over his last 13 games. The 26-year-old is slashing .308/.371/.428 with an impressive 11.2 percent strikeout rate over 178 plate appearances this season.