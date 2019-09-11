Fletcher recorded a pair of base hits across four at-bats Tuesday in the Angels' 8-0 loss to the Indians.

Fletcher accounted for half of the Angels' hits in the loss and has opened the series against Cleveland with back-to-back two-hit games. The leadoff man is batting .280 since the All-Star break but hasn't offered much help in the counting-stats categories, logging 31 runs, 14 RBI, three steals and no home runs in the second half.