Fletcher will bat ninth and start at second base in Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks.

Even with the Angels needing the pitcher to hit for the three-game weekend series in Arizona, Fletcher continues to serve as the team's No. 9 hitter. He's filled that spot in the batting order for every game dating back to May 19, and manager Joe Maddon has shown no inclination to push Fletcher up in the lineup. Fletcher is hitting a credible .267 over that 23-game stretch, but a .321 on-base percentage to go with only four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple) have muted the impact of his solid batting average.