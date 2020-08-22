Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 5-3 loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Fletcher scored the Angels' first run of the game in the fifth inning, beginning the frame with a double and coming around to score on a single by Anthony Rendon. The multi-hit effort was the eighth of the season for Fletcher, who is slashing .313/.373/.464 with three homers and nine RBI. He is tied for the team lead with 17 runs scored.