Fletcher went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Astros.

Fletcher crossed home in the fifth inning on a Jared Walsh single to make it a 2-0 game. He later drove in a run and scored in the 10th before Houston came back to win in the bottom of the frame. The 5-foot-9 infielder has seven multi-hit games this season including four over the last six games.