Fletcher contributed to a victory over Texas on Sunday by going 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored.

Fletcher's trio of singles extended his hitting streak to five games and raised his average to a healthy .310 on the season. It was his fourth three-hit game of 2019 and second in the last five games. After opening the season in a reserve role, he continues to thrive as an everyday starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories