Fletcher went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota.

The three-hit game was the third of the season for Fletcher and marked his eighth multi-hit game in May. He doesn't offer much in the power department, but his consistent hitting this season and ability to play multiple positions have earned Fletcher a consistent starting job. He has now started 15 consecutive games for the Halos.

