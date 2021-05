Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Hits were hard to come by for both teams in the contest, and Fletcher accounted for two of the Angels' six base knocks with a pair of singles. He scored a run in the third inning and stole his second base of the campaign in the eighth. During his current five-game hitting streak, Fletcher is batting .370 (10-for-27) to boost his overall season average to .280.