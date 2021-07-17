Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Friday's loss to Seattle.

Any concerns that Fletcher's scorching bat might cool off during the All-Star break were quickly laid to rest Friday when the infielder doubled to right field in his second trip to the plate. He went on to notch two more base knocks in the contest, including a ninth-inning single that plated a run. Fletcher was batting a pedestrian .255 on June 12; since then, he has collected at least one hit in 25 straight games, pushing his season average to .314 -- sixth-best in the American League.