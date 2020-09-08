Fletcher (ankle) is progressing well and could come off the injured list when first eligible Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While a Thursday return for Fletcher is not definite, the utilityman appears to be recovering without setback from the left ankle sprain that necessitated a trip to the 10-day IL. "He's doing well," manager Joe Maddon indicated. "I always hate to give you guys a finish line until I'm sure, but he's progressing well, walking around, I have not heard anything negative from training staff." Fletcher's return would give the Angels' offense a boost given his .313/.377/.438 slash line through 162 plate appearances this season.